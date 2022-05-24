A Pacific to Atlantic canal through Nicaragua does not exist, although it has been discussed for over a century.
It had been proposed as an alternative to a canal across Panama partly because being farther north, it would cut off about 800 kilometers from the New York to San Francisco shipping distance.
As well, use of the large interior Lake Nicaragua and existing rivers could save canal digging distance. But Panama was chosen as the site for this massive undertaking; there is an interesting story as to how postage stamps influenced that decision.
France began work on a canal through the Isthmus of Panama in 1881. This attempt was directed by Ferdinand de Lesseps, who was famous as the diplomat who had delivered the Statue of Liberty to the United States from France. He had been able to raise a large amount of investment money for the Panama project after completing his highly-profitable construction of the Suez Canal.
This time things didn’t go as smoothly and the project went bankrupt in 1889, after jungle conditions killed thousands of workers and ruined equipment. After a few years, it became obvious to the U.S. government that a Central American canal could be of enormous benefit to its own economy, in spite of the construction difficulties.
The U.S. Senate looked at the options of re-starting the French attempt, versus building a whole new canal through Nicaragua. The Nicaraguan government had been promoting that idea for years; an 1896 postage stamp series showed a map of the country with the proposed canal route clearly marked.
But postage stamps could be used by the other side too. Lobbyist William Nelson Cromwell was hired by French interests to promote the Panama location to the American government. When he found out that seismic activity in the Caribbean had increased in 1902 (for example, 30,000 people were killed by the eruption of Mount Pelee on Martinique), Cromwell planted a story in the New York Sun that Nicaragua’s volcanic Mt. Momotombo had erupted.
In fact, Momotombo had been dormant for centuries. Cromwell’s next idea came when he saw the present set of Nicaraguan stamps, which pictured a train in front of Momotombo. The stamp designer, from the American Bank Note Co. of New York, probably wanted a more dramatic view, because he had added a plume of dark smoke pouring out of the volcano, thus playing right into Cromwell’s hands!
Leaflets were sent to American Senators with one of the stamps affixed and a caption reading: “An official witness of volcanic activity in Nicaragua.”
Obviously it wasn’t worth risking damage to the expensive canal project by a nearby active volcano. Three days later the U.S. Senate voted strongly in favour of the Panama location, with only 8 votes for Nicaragua. Cromwell was paid $800,000 for his lobbying efforts — a cool $30 million in today’s money! A mere postage stamp had wrecked the chances for long-term financial stability in the country of Nicaragua.
The Panama Canal opened in 1914, but the idea of a Nicaragua Canal was not fully dead. A barge canal was planned there in the Second World War, but never started. A 2004 proposal for a new wider canal looked exciting because it offered the passage of ships of up to 250,000 tons, as compared to Panama’s 65,000 ton maximum.
Nothing happened. Most recently a wealthy Hong Kong financial group signed up with the Nicaraguan government for canal construction, but as of April 2018 its offices had closed with no forwarding addresses or telephone numbers.
The project is now considered defunct. Considering the amount of environmental damage that the Nicaragua Canal construction was estimated to cause in a very sensitive area, maybe it is for the best.
