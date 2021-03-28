OVERVIEW: Leaked information will show who some of the players are in back room deals. This will become important to those sitting on the fence trying to decide which way to jump.
Consider career goals with an eye on status or reputation as these will be affected by your choices. Short term gain can become long term pain and not the other way around.
The full moon tips the scales in relationships of all types and with some legal matters so stay calm.
Luck is in the air with finances. There will also be value added to assets for some. This will occur a few times this year so no need to rush into things.
ARIES: Be front and centre as you have the stamina to take care of whatever is going on now.
TAURUS: Take a closer look at finances and power base. Relax and stay on course to gain.
GEMINI: Do a relationship review in business or personal areas to see who still supports you.
CANCER: Presentation and protocol will be important this week as you try to impress others.
LEO: Explain clearly and this will calm and comfort those who need it near or far. They relax.
VIRGO: There will be some extra cash or perks available. Take a closer look at how to share.
LIBRA: You have the edge in all dealings. Your charm overrides those who keep droning on.
SCORPIO: Others are watching as you blossom into your responsibilities. Take centre stage.
SAGITTARIUS: Friends and associates become closer as bonds deepen and luck is shared.
CAPRICORN: Make decisions that could have long term affects in various areas. Plan action.
AQUARIUS: Chats are fun and entertaining in any location. You relax with each other more.
PISCES: Your magnetism is strong so its a perfect time to take advantage of opportunities.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each Saturday. Email: heather_zais@telus.net