Arterra Wines is announcing the closing of both retail and winemaking operations at Sumac Ridge Estate Winery, effective immediately. Sumac has served as an important hub for the B.C. wine industry since it was opened as the first operating estate winery in B.C. by wine pioneers Harry McWatters and Lloyd Schmidt in 1980.
Sumac was the first to develop a commercially successful Okanagan sparkling wine; the first to have a winery restaurant; the first winery in Canada to begin using Meritage on its Bordeaux blends; and the first Okanagan winery to release a $50 bottle of wine. The winery also helped to popularize Gewürztraminer.
Sumac Ridge was purchased in the Spring of 2000 by Vincor Canada (now Arterra Wines) and was the proud home of Sumac Ridge Family Estate, Steller’s Jay sparkling and Black Sage brands. With operations being shifted to the state-of-the-art facility in Oliver, these brands will continue to live on despite the closure for retail, on-premise and through the Great Estate Okanagan website.
Arterra would like to thank the hundreds of industry professionals, visitors, customers and employees who made the Estate so iconic for over four decades. Join us in raising a glass to the legacy of Sumac Ridge Estate.