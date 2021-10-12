The neighbourhood of deliciousness that intersects around Winnipeg Street and Westminster Avenue just keeps getting better.
This past summer, Ryan and Jen Hawk of Wayne & Freda coffee shop, one of the anchors of the ‘hood, installed a couple of repurposed shipping containers on their outdoor property. They not only enhanced the landscape in keeping with its industrial chic vibe, but increased their outdoor seating for the popular caffeine stop.
Not ones to rest on their laurels, the couple recently took over the property next door that had been vacant for some time. Enter, Wayne & Freda Coffee Roasters, where I was recently privy to a first look.
It’s a cool space with a distinctive zig-zag roof line, painted a deep slate. The spacious interior keeps the industrial look with its high ceiling and cement walls. A sleek black counter lines one wall, while another holds stacked bins of single origin coffee beans destined for a slick black and white coffee roaster. The solid stainless steel beast, a San Franciscan SF-25, made in the United States, weighs in at a hefty 12 kilos, and can roast a 20-pound batch of coffee in 9½ to 11 minutes.
The idea of roasting their own coffee was a natural next step for the couple — and their business — and Ryan became immersed in the process this past year. It started with a week intensive with coffee mentor, Nelson Teskey of Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters. They tasted and analyzed coffee and roasts throughout the Okanagan, roasted coffee and tasted some more — a professional practice known as cupping, a technique to hone in on coffee’s complex aromas and flavours.
“You can manipulate the roasts like a chef,” says Ryan, adjusting them for mouthfeel, sweetness, body and acidity.
Tinkering and perfecting the roasts is Ryan’s new obsession, and caffeinistas can enjoy the fruits of his labour from the Wayne & Freda roastery, with beans packaged under the WAF logo, sold through the coffee shop.
Fans won’t notice big changes in their daily cup of Joe — the signature espresso blend still boasts the bold trio of Brazil, Sumatra and Colombian. Three beans they’re currently roasting, that may be offered on tap for drip coffee lovers or to purchase beans for home are: Guatemala Milagro El Crucero, a Swiss water process Guatemala decaf, and Ethiopia Natural, one of my personal favourites. Ryan explained that the ‘natural’ refers to the bean being dried with the cherry (the fruit of the coffee plant, consisting of the skin, flesh and bean) still intact, allowing it to access more wild yeasts from the fruit’s flesh, bringing out more complex, full and fruity tastes, nuances that Ethiopian coffee beans are known for. (I love the fact that I’m also drinking coffee from the country where the plant originated.)
There are four other single origin beans in line for roasting, sourced from South and Central America, and Africa, all single origin, fairly traded and top quality, including organic.
More information can be accessed through WAF’s website (wayneandfreda.com) including producers, cultivars, harvest year, roasting and tasting notes.
The roastery will officially open in the spring and an e-commerce division will allow customers to purchase coffee club subscriptions for delivery or pick up. There is talk of workshops and special events to further understand coffee’s complexities, and custom blends will also be offered.
In the meantime, enjoy a cup at the coffee shop or try one of the new roasts for home use.
And for those who were overwhelmed by the lineups at Wayne & Freda this past summer, next time order your favourite beverage on-line ahead of time. It will be ready when you are.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This column runs every second week in The Herald.