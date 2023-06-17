Marv Norden loves bridge.
The Peachland resident is in good company as one of nearly 900 players competing this week at the Penticton Regional Bridge tournament. The seven-day event began Monday and continues through Sunday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
“For me — and I’m only speaking for myself, not for anyone else — a lot of people talk about having fun when they play bridge,” said Norden, co-chair of the Penticton tournament. “Bridge isn’t fun... I play to win. It’s a challenge with all the deduction and logic.”
He discovered the game in 2003 and competes regularly with one of two partners.
The Penticton tournament has been going on for decades, although it’s a shadow of its former self. In 2019, there were 3,217 players, compared with this year’s number of under 1,000.
“It’s going to take a long time to get back to where it was before COVID,” Norden said. “We lost the novice people, the people who weren’t dedicated yet, who could take or leave bridge. They were just learning the club system. They’re the ones we’ve lost.”
Still, the tournament remains an economic driver for area tourism. The majority of players are from out-of-town and will spend up to a week in the Peach City.
The final number of participants won’t be known until Sunday, but Norden believes they’re up about 10% from last year when they had 19 American states and seven Canadian provinces represented.
This year, there’s players from Ireland and Wales in attendance. Nova Scotia, Toronto and Florida are also represented.
“Gatlinburg, Tennessee is the biggest regional tournament in the U.S.,” Norden said. “At one time, it had 10,000 tables. Everyone wants to go to Gatlinburg. Penticton is considered Gatlinburg North. Everybody wants to go to Gatlinburg, but everyone also wants to come to Penticton.
“The facility here is great. It has free parking. You don’t have to rush around in a big metro area. Our players like the geography, they like the wine and many of the players bring their spouses.”
As for the future of the game, Norden admits young people no longer play like they once did.
“At one time, bridge was the ultimate game if you were in your 30s or 40s. We’re all getting older. If we don’t capture the 40-60 bracket, I don’t know what will happen to bridge. There’s a lot of programs for young players ages 10-20 that are in place. But once they discover dating or university or marriage or having kids, this all takes time. For most of them, life happens.”
There are no cash prizes for the Penticton tournament as players compete for points.
Appropriately enough, winners take home a bottle of wine.