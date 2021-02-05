Our Federal government is demonstrating mild concern about Canada’s biodiversity losses. In the midst of this pandemic it is reassuring to know politicians have not lost sight of our biodiversity crisis.
However, real action is more than noble words, more than planting a few thousand trees, and more than protecting some remote locale.
A simple way to define biodiversity is the number of all species found within a given area. Biodiversity equals species, and species depend on habitat.
Without appropriate habitat and movement corridors our species, particularly the rare ones, become like zoo animals, tiny populations barely hanging on, in totally artificial environments.
As most of us are already aware, our beloved South Okanagan has perhaps the highest biodiversity in the entire country. B.C.’s Gulf Islands or Ontario’s Bruce Peninsula might compete for that title, but no matter.
We also have perhaps the highest concentration of species at risk in the entire country. The yellow-breasted chat, the night snake, the badger, the antelopebrush, the Nuttall’s cottontail, the burrowing owl, the ridged mussel and dozens more are found here. Each with unique requirements for life.
There are two ways of maintaining habitat. You can protect it, as our future National Park will be doing, or you can recreate it.
Another word for recreating habitat is ecological restoration an activity that I fervently hope we Okanaganites will begin to engage in.
Much of our ecologically important valley bottom habitat has been extirpated or disturbed in some way. Cities, towns, agriculture, roads and highways, wetland drainage and river channelization, pollution and invasives have all taken their toll.
Okanagan nature has generously given us the land and water for all these human activities. Now we need to acknowledge that generosity in small ways, by strategically choosing bits and pieces of damaged Okanagan land and water, and employing ER techniques to repair them.
The work of ER ranges from pulling weeds on a Saturday to long-term scientific research, and a hundred other activities in between.
Some techniques are well established, others we need to explore and learn as we progress. A number of local groups are actively involved in aquatic and riparian ER, but dryland ER is practically an orphan here.
How do we re-establish our precious ponderosa pine-bunchgrass ecosystems? How do we address the scourge of dryland weeds? How do we respond to rampant forest encroachment as a result of long-term fire suppression?
How — and where — do we create wildlife trees, so important to our cavity-nesting birds? How do we encourage burrowing owls, Nuttall’s cottontails, spadefoots and antelopebrush?
Some promising sites for ER come to mind: the White Lake Basin, the Osoyoos Desert Centre, Ecommunity Place, the Candian Wildlife Service, Nature Trust and Nature Conservancy properties.
A real standout among these candidate areas is Sickle Point, near Kaleden. Not only is the site logistically handy, it offers a perfect laboratory for aquatic, riparian, grassland and forest ER. A local university, college, First Nation group or ENGO could use this property as an outdoor classroom, offering hands-on credit or non-credit ER courses. The beauty of ER is it can be practiced by people of all ages and occupations, individually, or as a group. It can be Covid-safe, providing lots of outdoor social distancing.
People and nature have been closely connected for eons, but we now face a pervasive and unhealthy disconnect. As citizens, we are also becoming aware of how we have taken unfair advantage of the boundless generosity of nature. Ecological restoration gives us the opportunity to reconnect with our Okanagan nature, and to give back to it.
Don Gayton, M.Sc, P.Ag is an ecologist and writer. He lives in Summerland.