Time to break out that tux!
It has been a long time since we have been able to dress up, gather with friends and spend an evening supporting a great cause.
Thanks to George Bergquist and his fabulous volunteer committee, circle Nov. 19 as your save-the-date for the Candlelight Charity Gala.
Held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre, this evening promises the best blend of elegance, fun, and great entertainment.
Tickets are $175 per person or until May 1st, early-bird pricing is available for a table of eight. Ticket sales are launched next week and you can purchase your tickets by visiting the SOS Medical Foundation’s website. There are still sponsorship opportunities for what promises to be the most glamorous night in town.
To find out more about being a sponsor, please contact Bergquist at 250-448-0514 as 100% of the evening’s proceeds go to the SOS Medical Foundation to support the health of your community.
—
KVR Middle School Makes Donation to the Hospital
What a delight to visit KVR Middle School and thank the wonderful students who raised more than $200 for the SOS Medical Foundation.
The boys in the picture above are Caleb McIntosh, Bradley Cameron, and David Bordas. Also in the photo is their teacher Lauren Vallis, Grade 8 Teacher at KVR Middle School.
Two other students, Kyden Wish and Brandon Gin, also helped to raise these funds. The boys sold ice cream at their school and raised the funds in only two days.
KVR Middle School is a great partner to the SOS Medical Foundation as they also participated in sending notes of encouragement to hospital staff. Thank you KVR Middle School for continuing to support your local hospital and finding ways to brighten our day.
—
Meet our Board Chair
Peter Steele was born and raised in Vancouver and graduated from Simon Fraser University in 1973 with a Bachalor of Arts Degree majoring in Commerce and Economics.
Upon graduation, Steele joined Royal Bank Financial Group, promoted to a number of positions in both administration and credit until leaving in 2001.
In October 2001, Steele was appointed as Vice President Business Development, Western Canada for RBC Capital Markets Asset Based Lending, a division of Royal Bank Financial Group.
Upon retiring, for the next 20 years, he was a marriage commissioner for the Province of British Columbia. In 2003, Steele and his wife Ilene moved to Osoyoos and shortly after he joined the SOS Medical Foundation board, becoming chair in June 2019.
Apart from his love of helping others and serving the community, Steele can frequently be found on the golf course or cruising the Southern Interior in his motorhome. He has three children and is the proud grandfather of two beautiful granddaughters in Kamloops.
—
Get Social with us
Curious to find out more about the SOS Medical Foundation? Visit us through our website: sosmedicalfoundation.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
—
Sally Ginter is the Chief Executive Officer of the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation. If you would like to donate, you may do so online at sosmedicalfoundation.com, call 250-492-9027, or send your donation via mail to SOSMF, 550 Carmi Avenue, Penticton, BC V2A 3G6.