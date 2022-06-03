Nintendo Switch Sports
Rated E for Everyone
(Switch)
Nintendo Switch Sports will be instantly familiar visually to those who played the Wii Sports or Wii Play games before. The character models all have that distinctive Mii look.
Nintendo Switch Sports offers players a fair variety of games to play with. Bowling, volleyball, badminton, tennis, chamara (swordplay) and soccer round out the package of sports titles.
Volleyball, tennis and bowling offer up to four players in a game. For first-time players, the controllers are easy to pick up and play.
Since the game mimics the real sport, you hold the Switch controller in the hand you choose (please use a wrist strap and attach it) and complete the motion you would in that sport.
For example in bowling, you swing the Switch controller up like the motion of releasing a bowling ball. The ball spins and increases speed with the amount of effort in your motion. If you're stuck or confused, the game will offer tutorials to get the hang of the motions and movements.
The game has a decent amount of customization to create the character that matches you, just don’t expect to create a crazy alien creature or bizarre humanoid options.
Some of the games offer different play styles. Soccer, for example, offers, one-on-one, four vs. four, practice or shoot-out modes.
Bowling also offers the standard game and an obstacle mode which tests your skills with obstacles that can raise, causing your ball to roll off course.
Bowling itself has a nice variety of obstacle types from raising barriers, curving lanes, ramps and more. Bowling was my go-to game.
The entire package is perfect for game nights. You and friends can take turns bowling frames, playing couples matches and more. You can even play with friends around the globe. I
You will require a group of friends or an online subscription to get the most out of the games offered.
I do wish there were more games offered. A mini-golf game or golf would have rounded out the package nicely.
The retail package contains the leg strap that is needed for the shootout mode in soccer.
8/10.
