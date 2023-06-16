The South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) has been serving women, youth, and children in the South Okanagan since 1981. The organization put a shout out for new board members ahead of their Annual General Meeting and were elated with the response.
“We are so pleased with the fantastic group of individuals that have come forward to join the SOWINS board of directors,” said executive director Liz Gomes.
Gomes who was recently named the organization’s executive director has been a part of the SOWINS team for 30 years.
“I began my career with SOWINS many years ago and have worked in almost all facets of our programs, mentions Gomes. I was humbled and honoured to become the Executive Director at this point in my career.
New board members to join SOWINS include: Natalie Ferebee, Nancy Folkestad, Cristina McEwan, Tracy Van Raes, Holly Wakeman and Sarah Wingfield. They join returning board members Liz Wilson, Brenda Baptiste and Katie O’Kell.
“We have a dynamic group of people who have come together to help continue to move SOWINS forward and provide the necessary services so needed in our community,” said Gomes.
The group is excited to get working on a new strategic plan and continue the great work SOWINS provides.
SOWINS is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence.
A 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs are a few of the services SOWINS offers to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.