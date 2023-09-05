There are many different reasons why we decide to get a dog. For me, the worst reason is to have a friend there, just in case.
A dog needs everydays walks, companionship and training. And for a dog, training is really entertaining. Fetching is training to pick things up, bring them back and sit. For us it’s a game that gets us involved, maybe outside for a bit or checking out the neighborhood while walking to a park to play.
But the key is having a walk, visiting humans and dogs alike and having a play area to enjoy and be comfortable with.
Have you ever noticed that your dog will respond to the direction you are going once they learn a routine and there are various choices to make? For me if I turn left we probably will go to the park for a late night walk.
If I go right it could be to the creek and another different field to play on. If my time is short, the neighbors fenced in yard that has room to romp anytime is our destination. Each one of them gets a different response.
Sometimes our outing will be a bit of a lag behind kind of walk because it’s not the best place to go, but it will do. The creek and the field get the happiest response and pretty much I am being led just in case I forgot where we were going.
She even stops at the streets, waits for the light to change and watches traffic. My dog pretty much figures she owns the road on those walks. The neighbor gets a two thumbs up because they involve cookies and a visit. I can even say the neighbor’s name and she will trot off in front of me and wait at their gate for me to catch up and get things rolling.
I found the ironic thing is that if I go into the dog play areas around me or pass a dog park on our walk she doesn’t even acknowledge them. She will try to go to the gate and get in the park if she has business to do. But even then after she is done, that’s it. She is waiting at the park gate to leave. I haven’t been there for a few years, but I was accustomed to crossing the channel and letting the dogs play over on the other side.
There was grass, room to play, water to splash in and because it wasn’t fenced, pretty much good dogs who were fun to play with were running around. There were never lots of them because a dog had to be trained and well behaved to play there.
But as things change, neighborhoods change and dogs’ responsibility changes, so do dog areas. When the grassy field above the marina became a frisbee area, that was no longer an option to take your dog to play. It used to be a good play area at the hobo beach on the other side of the tennis club. That is not usable anymore due to garbage.
My dog gives me smiles, I am sure of it, when we go to our best play places. If there are others there, we pretty much go somewhere else and still get our walk and a good play.
But it would be nice to have some safe, clean places to go that have grass, no glass, and lots of smiles for pets and owners to have. A bench or two where we could all visit together, dogs could meet up with their other friends and nobody would have to be looking over their shoulders.
It doesn’t have to be fenced. There are lots of green areas in other cities that are not fenced. It just has to be an acceptable off leash area for us to enjoy the reason we got our dog in the first place. Someone who makes us get out, rain or shine, hot or cold and have a walk and share a smile.
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com