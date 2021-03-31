Last year, the 25th Annual Okanagan Fest of Ale had to be postponed due to COVID-19. In accordance with ongoing health and safety regulations, the Okanagan Fest of Ale will not be taking place in 2021.
"The health and safety of our members and industry colleagues is critical, as is doing what we can to avoid any further spread of the virus. We hope everyone stays well during this challenging time," organizers said in a press release, Wednesday.
"On behalf of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Board of Directors, we look forward to seeing all our trusted vendors, patrons, and artists on the other side of the pandemic and when it is once again safe to gather. We will see you at next years event on April 8 & 9, 2022."