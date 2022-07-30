The next few months will see major releases of some of the most wanted games. At the end of August, players will have the much anticipated Saints Row released on Aug. 23.
This game looks like a return to form for the series. Saints Row had lost some of the charm when it went to more superhero-based powers instead of the over-the-top customization of past games.
On Aug. 30, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed is coming to PS5, PC and Series X, S systems. The Destroy All Humans series has always been a blast taking over the planet one area at a time. Taking over human forms to get to restricted areas and just causing destruction is also fun.
Another anticipated game is coming Aug. 30. TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, S, PC and Switch. This collection includes 13 different TMNT games from NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Gameboy and Arcade. This collection will have online play and rewind features.
The Last of Us Part 1 remake is set for a release at the beginning of September on PS5. On Sep. 2, players can get their hands on the remake. It will be interesting to see what has been done to the game both visually and gameplay wise to warrant the massive price of $70. The visuals seen in the trailer look fantastic with new effects added.
Some new Game Pass titles coming in August are as follows:
Turbo Golf Racing comes to consoles and PC on Aug. 4;
Two Point Campus comes to consoles and PC on Aug. 9; and Midnight Fight Express comes to consoles and PC on Aug. 23.
Immortality comes to consoles and PC on Aug. 30.
Playstation Plus Extra members can now download and play the new game Stray on the PS5. I’m currently finishing the game, so look for my review next week. But if you’re looking for something different in the adventure game genre, Stray is a great choice.
The free Playstation Plus games for August will be Yakuza Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5), Little Nightmares (PS4) and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1, 2 (PS4, PS5).
