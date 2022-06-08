Members of Pen-Hi’s class of 1947 met for lunch Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of their graduation. Pictured from left are Alex Cumming, Shirley Moore (née Scott) and Jean Duncan (née Sutherland), who still reside in Penticton, and Nyra Groves (née Dow), who now lives in Victoria. Missing from the photo are Allan Chapman, Frank Kanz, David Lawrie, Shirley Herron (née Kirkpatrick) and Bev Reed (née Cumming). The class of 1947 numbered approximately 50 students.
