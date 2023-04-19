Have you attended an outdoor event in Penticton? Do you ever wonder how many people it takes to co-ordinate the event or what inspired them to volunteer their time?
This is National Volunteer Week, a time to celebrate the power of volunteering. The theme for 2023 is “Volunteering Weaves Us Together,” emphasizing how individuals come together to create a strong, interconnected community.
According to Statistics Canada, event organization and fundraising are the two most common formal volunteering activities.
Each year in Penticton, thousands of volunteers help with city-wide events, such as Penticton Peach Festival, and sporting events, such as the Okanagan Granfondo Penticton. These events rely heavily on the help of volunteers.
In my role as a recreation co-ordinator, I’ve had the privilege of working with a variety of volunteers who donate their time, skills and energy to organize events and festivals. Not only do they contribute to the betterment of our local community, they weave it together by sharing their time, talent and energy.
Did you know that volunteering can provide a number of benefits both physically and mentally? Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University found that adults over age 40 who volunteered on a regular basis were less likely to develop high blood pressure than non-volunteers.
In addition to volunteering being beneficial to your health, it allows you the opportunity to meet new people, learn new things and contribute to a cause you care about.
When I volunteered my time at the Mamas for Mamas Karma Market, I experienced the benefits first-hand.
The Karma Market provides families with access to many items at no cost, such as shoes, clothing and diapers, and I was lucky to meet other incredible volunteers helping with the set-up, take-down and organization of the event.
Volunteering is a great opportunity to develop or enhance skills that may be valuable for future jobs. By volunteering, individuals can develop transferable skills such as communication, teamwork and leadership, which are highly valued by employers. Additionally, volunteering can help individuals build a network of contacts and references that may be helpful when seeking paid employment.
“We’re always looking for volunteers to help out,” says Subrina Monteith, executive director of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre.
“There are several opportunities available locally, ranging from helping at food banks to providing pet care. Whether it’s a one-time event or an ongoing commitment, volunteering is an excellent way to build job-ready skills, develop references and give back to the community.”
Whether you have a specific skill set or a willingness to lend a hand, there is sure to be a volunteer opportunity that suits you.
To learn more about the various volunteer opportunities available, you can attend Volunteers Matter, a free volunteer appreciation breakfast presented by the Total Restoration and the South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. in Gyro Park in downtown Penticton.
For more information on volunteering and upcoming opportunities, you can visit volunteercentre.info/opportunities or call the Volunteer Centre at 1-888-576-5661.
Raquel Meriam is the City of Penticton’s recreation co-ordinator for events and films