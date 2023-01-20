Do Good Hazy IPA, a fundraiser collaboration beer, released during the 4th annual Penticton Beer Week in October was made by all of Penticton's craft breweries. Representatives from the Penticton breweries met with the Dragonfly Pond Society to present partial proceeds from the sale of this beer. The Penticton breweries donated $3,333.20 to the Dragonfly Pond Society. Special thanks to the Penticton Beer Week sponsors who supported this donation including Visit Penticton, Westkey, Country Malt Group, Vessel Packaging, CellarTek and Hops Connect Canada.
