OVERVIEW: This is an emotional week with heightened passions. They play out positively or negatively depending on the situation. Many will wear their hearts on their sleeves. Make sure your care is given to the right ones. Those who have been harbouring secret feelings for someone will have the urge to speak up. Make sure the coast is clear so neither will be embarrassed by this. Have an exit plan if it does not go the way you expected. It could be a timing issue if either is going through a break-up or grieving. Avoid bending the rules or taking shortcuts. True love will win out. Nurture this in a cozy environment or private chat to plan for the future.
ARIES: Choose where to meet so there will be a degree of privacy. Discuss your needs or wants.
TAURUS: Keep a light touch with matters over distance. Others need to step up to the plate.
GEMINI: Your words or communications are passionate or poetic much to the delight of others.
CANCER: You show emotions over financial matters, assets or anything jointly held or owed.
LEO: Strut your stuff and make an impression. You can influence others more easily than before.
VIRGO: Those in positions of power are on your side so you can explain what you really want.
LIBRA: Accept praise, awards or other perks that come your way. You deserve all that you get.
SCORPIO: Your popularity is on the rise so step into the spotlight. Let information flow easily.
SAGITTARIUS: Connections over distance deepen or solidify. Negotiate special terms to gain.
CAPRICORN: Your value rises and others are willing to pay what you are worth. Make a deal.
AQUARIUS: Relationships reach the partner or marriage state. It has to empower both of you.
PISCES: Associates are helpful in ways that all involved will benefit. Have a joint rollout etc.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer.
Her column appears on Saturdays.
Email: heather_zais@telus.net.