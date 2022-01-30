A group of men, all over 70, Zoom every Monday to solve the problems of the world. We call ourselves the Golden Guys. If Bea Arthur and her friends could be Golden Girls, we see no reason why we can’t claim a similar title for ourselves.
Last week, we realized that we have more in common than age.
Of the six Golden Guys present, every one of us had at least one child, grandchild, or close relative with some kind of intellectual, physical, or emotional challenge.
Some of our young ones have been officially diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Some are in excellent physical shape, but have emotional handicaps. Some will never be able to read or do math above a Grade 4 level. Some have physical malfunctions.
I’m deliberately being vague, because this column is not, and should not be, about them.
It’s about us.
And about the Olympic Games, now less than a week away.
The Olympics, you see, celebrate the best, the strongest, the fastest. And these kids are never going to be any of those.
They each have some exceptional qualities — in music, in art, in sports, in empathy... But their limitations will never allow them to persevere with the kind of dedication that lifts them to the top.
The pinnacle of a pyramid is a very small space. These kids will never stand at the podium with a gold medal around their necks.
One of these children sobbed on her grandfather’s shoulder, “I’m a loser!”
Heartbreaking.
I see these children, these young people, as victims of our society’s obsession with being the best, epitomized in the Olympics.
We simply don’t know how to celebrate their being what they are.
A friend pointed out to me, not long ago, “Half the world is below average.”
Garrison Keeler used to conclude his monologues about life in Lake Woebegone with the line, “Where all of the children are above average.”
They can’t all be above average. It’s a mathematical impossibility. But all parents like to believe that their child, at least, is above average.
So how should parents respond when a child brings home a report card with a failing grade? “Congratulations, sweetie! Nobody else gets marks as low as you!”
How about, “Great race, son! You made every other runner look good!”
You might as well tell your boss, “Bravo! That’s the most mediocre pep talk you’ve ever given!”
More likely, I expect, parents will commit themselves to work with the child to improve his grades, her impulse control. To improve the individual’s marks, or performance.
Which, tragically, reinforces the conviction that he or she can’t do it alone.
The Seven Deadly Sins, defined by Pope Gregory the Great — the same prelate who crafted our present calendar of leap years — put hubris, pride, at the top of the list.
Yet that’s exactly what we, parents and grandparents, hope to instill. We call it self-esteem, but it’s still pride. Because they don’t have enough of it. They feel constantly defeated. By a page full of words. By a sheet of printed music. By a competitive world.
Remember the gospel song: “So high, you can’t get over it; so wide, you can’t go around it….?”
To me, that song epitomizes the barriers confronting young people with physical or mental challenges. For them, simply trying harder won’t work.
And I don’t think that assuring them, “Jesus loves you,” offers much consolation.
Pardon me for even saying this, but I don’t think love is enough. In a society obsessed with being No. 1, I’m not convinced that a comforting hug compensates for a permanent place at the bottom of the pyramid.
I’m trying hard to sense what it must feel like down there. I have to recognize that I speak as one who was usually near the top of my class. Who won athletic awards at university. Who earned respect — maybe even admiration — during my working life.
Even so, I’ve never been the best. At anything.
Of seven billion humans of this planet, I might make it into the upper two billion. For most of my life, I suspect, I’ve felt envy for those above me, and contempt for those below me.
And that’s not good enough.
Somehow, we — including me — need to find ways to avoid making comparisons. To find ways to celebrate with those who will never win a gold medal.
Our obsession with reaching the top, with being the bestest, doesn’t help them. Or us.
