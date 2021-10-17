Thunder and lightning are something all of us have memories of as a child. It made us all want to hide under the bed.
We all have memories of being frightened by the booming noise and the lights flashing. We were told to run and take cover or snuggle together and wait it out.
But when a puppy experiences a confusing and unusually frightening event, treating them like we loved to be treated, cuddled and hugged and sit together until the storm passes, ingrains in a pup to be afraid of a storm.
I was walking the dogs in a very light rain the other day. No big deal, we were not getting very wet and they really needed a walk about.
But then, the lightning flashed and the thunder rolled. I had hoped to keep to our planned walk, but knew the dogs were not going to enjoy the drenching walk we were about to experience, so I began heading for home.
Not a run, not a frantic retreat, but a walk towards home. I kept watching around me in case I needed to take shelter under an awning if the rain became too intense, but there was really nothing available so we took the shortest route we could take to reach home, which meant cutting through a couple of friends’ yards.
With no warning, the hail began and, for me, a bit of panic set in. Hail, depending on how big it is, can really hurt. I have to admit I was thinking more of myself than my dogs.
I told the dogs to heel, but we were running towards suitable shelter or home, whichever came first. I continued to repeat the word “home” to them. I wanted them to know that when they were afraid and we all began to run, home should be their destination.
We ran through gates and across yards. I could see the dogs wanted me to hurry up, but I wasn’t able to reach a good speed like they could. When we finally turned into the yard, I stopped and waited for the final boom of thunder and the lightning strike before entering the house.
I wanted them to see I was not afraid of the thunder and lightning, I was just trying to keep out of the hail and rain.
They stood beside me as they were told, not a flinch, and waited for me to tell them what to do.
I then walked up the steps and walked through the door with all of us under control, no panic and again said, “Home” as we entered the house, just before the real hailstones hit.
We went to the play area in our house and I grabbed the ball so we could play in the house, which is not a common occurrence, while the rumbling continued.
No sympathy, no cuddles, just the knowledge that if the weather is bad, go home and play a game.
Good idea.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com