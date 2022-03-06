“We are expecting a miracle and that God would intervene in Ukraine.”
These words were spoken by a pastor who sat next to his wife on a video call this week, speaking calmly and with an uncanny rhythm of peace.
They communicate from their small cabin nestled in an orchard. The pastor and his family were forced to leave their home as the fighting and shelling increased. They came to their small cabin on a small patch of land, which they describe as having water and heat; he describes how they continue to reach out and serve their church family and the wider community and explains that most churches have chosen to stay behind to care.
He explains that there is no “I” in Ukraine, just “US”; the people are united in helping and hospitality. We are caring for one another. He asks us to pray; the tone of voice is direct and the message clear, praying that this evil will be stopped.
What is astonishing is how the couple describes how everyone is serving, distributing food, knocking on doors, checking up on families, and lining up to donate blood.
They finish by saying, “It is in the darkest night that you see the brightest stars.” I imagine that from their modest cabin with
little light pollution that on those clear nights, the couple will see the celestial sky, reminding them of the words of Isaiah, “The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. For those who live in a land of deep darkness, a light will shine” (Isaiah 6:9).
This shift from “I” to “Us” is a wave breaking across Europe; people open their homes and donate.
I listened to one Syrian refugee, now living in Germany, explain how he was joining a convey to pick people up from the Polish, Ukrainian border and bring the refugees to safety. He knows what it is to be alone, lost, and desperate, walking from Syria to Germany six years earlier.
It seems you can't stop love, love hopes, love perseveres, and love never gives up. That is true for Andrey and Nadya, who were scheduled to be married this weekend in Kyiv.
They were soon evacuated and went to their home church 185 miles southeast for an impromptu wedding.
Many might think this is crazy, but as the newlyweds declared, “But during war is when it makes the most sense. What better reminder that even war cannot stamp out love. And what better way to say that we serve a higher King than to rejoice during chaos?”
Be encouraged; war cannot destroy love.
“For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:28-39)
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. This is a regular column in our weekend edition.