Ty Sideroff is wrapping up his kinesiology Diploma program studies at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.
Q: What’s your hometown?
A: I was born and raised in Summerland.
Q: How did you end up at Okanagan College?
A: Exiting high school, I was unsure of what I wanted to do. I felt that the Okanagan College in Penticton was a low-risk, high-reward option. Staying local was important to me, but it was also hard to argue with small class sizes, hands-on labs and affordable tuition.
Q: How did you choose your program?
A: I’ve always been fascinated by the human body and how it works. The two-year Kinesiology Diploma stood out as an opportunity to learn about our physiology and health without having to commit to a four-year degree.
Q: What is your area of interest?
A: Since starting the Kinesiology program, I have adopted a growing interest in different areas of health science. Particularly medicine and the application of research to improve health.
Q: What do you like most about the program?
A: There has been a strong effort towards preserving the hands-on components of the Kinesiology program for this year. Going into the gym and out into the community to apply what we learn has to be the best part of being a Kinesiology student at OC.
Q: Favourite class experience?
A: In Sport and Exercise Psychology, we got to make podcasts about topics from class. My group interviewed Kikkan Randall, an Olympic gold medalist in cross-country skiing, about her use of goal setting.
Q: Who gave you the best advice you ever received?
A: I look up to my two older brothers for advice. They’ve each told me a saying that has stuck with me over the years: “No matter what you’re doing, do it 100%” and “Every interaction you have with someone either increases or decreases their trust in you.” Although the quotes may seem unassociated, I contribute a lot of my success to them. I try to integrate these sayings into everything I do.
Q: What advice do you have for new OC students?
A: If I were to give my past-self advice, I would say, ask more questions, don’t put so much pressure on yourself and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Also, take care of yourself! We’re all in this together, so please reach out if you need a hand!
Q: Where are you the happiest?
A: In my opinion, there is nothing better than the great outdoors. Any season of the year, I try to spend as much time as I can outside. It’s my release, a kind of freedom from classes, work and whatever else is going on in the world.
Q: What matters most to you right now?
A: The physical and mental health of everyone is super important, especially right now. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself, and always reach out if you need a hand!
Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
A: I’m not sure. I want to get into medicine and healthcare; helping people has always brought me joy. But I can’t say I have a proper plan for the future.
Kinesiology is an academic discipline which involves the study of physical activity and its impact on health, society, and quality of life. It includes areas of study such as exercise science, athletic training, socio-cultural analyses of sports and society, sport and exercise psychology, fitness leadership, physical education-teacher education, and pre-professional training for physical therapy, occupational therapy, medicine and other health related fields. Learn more about the program here: www.okanagan.bc.ca/kinesiology-diploma-previously-human-kinetics-diploma
Okanagan College’s Penticton campus has an active and energetic learning community, and is the perfect place for students to discover life-long relationships and their path to success. University transfer courses in Arts and Science are available, meaning students can save money by starting their post-secondary education close to home and then transfer their studies to third-year of university. Programs are also available in Business Administration, Sustainable Construction Management Technology, Trades and Continuing Studies training: www.okanagan.bc.ca/campuses/Penticton-Campus
Special to The Herald