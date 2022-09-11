This weekend is the kickoff for many churches after the summer break. It is no secret that the church has had a severe shaking, a rigorous stirring, brought on by the two-plus years of the pandemic. It is only now that the church across Canada is starting to shake the dust off, pick itself up, gain a little focus, and evaluate the change and the difference in the landscape.
Many church leaders from various denominations are reporting very similar narratives. This week I hosted a Zoom with pastors from across Canada, Europe and the Caribbean; the statements begin, “Well, before COVID, our congregation was this number,” then they say, “some people have simply disappeared; they were so regular, I just haven’t seen them since.” Others say they have so many new people in the congregation, not entirely sure where they have all come from.
One pastor from Prince George, who has a congregation of 100 members, 70% of them were seniors, said, “Well, I went on a three-month sabbatical this spring; the church was still the same number on my return, but now it is 70% young families, I guess Jesus is doing something, I just need to work our what.” Perhaps his seniors were regenerated. I’ll be joining that church!
Despite all the shifts and changes, I believe in the local church to bring hope and comfort. A church is different from a club or a society because it was and is God’s idea and was instigated by Jesus to bless the world.
Often people say, “I’m part of the universal church; I don’t want to be part of a small local church.” The problem is, as the famous Methodist preacher John Wesley said, “The New Testament knows nothing about solitary religion.”
Let me put it this way, it would be foolish to say, “I want to become a member and a pilot in the Canadian Air Force, but I don’t want to join a visible unit that meets together, trains together, and plans as a squadron.”
Or let’s say if I wanted to become a member of the National Hockey League, but I’m not going to join a team, that would be strange. Interestingly, there are more than 30 bible verses you can’t live out unless you are part of a local church; they centre around loving, serving, and submitting to each other. There is still power in togetherness; the early church met, ate, worshipped, and served together. I would encourage people not to join the invisible church. I acknowledge the church is not perfect, and elements have failed recently and throughout history, but I’m still convinced that the church’s call to bring good news and be good news in word and deed.
Don’t be invisible in your faith community; let’s be visible and together this season.
And of course. One of our most visible voices said, “Each day is a new beginning. I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God.”
RIP, your Majesty
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. This is a regular column in our weekend editions.