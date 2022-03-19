By the time you read this article, I will have touched down on the beautiful continent of Africa, visiting schools and children’s homes in Tanzania, a place I have worked with for more than 30 years.
I’m preparing to travel through four international airports as I write this. I have always found terminals fascinating, the most interesting people arriving and departing, moving on to their next destination. I will spend more than 12 hours transitioning through terminals, finding the right spot to work, eat and relax while being mindful of several time zone changes.
As a Christian, I see life as a beautiful assignment; we are all on a journey and travelling through the terminal of our time here on earth.
We have a set amount of time, and we must make it count.
“For we were born but yesterday... Our days on earth are as transient as a shadow” (Job 8:9).
Older people regularly tell me how time has flown by, surprised how quickly it seemed their children and grandchildren have grown up.
Frequently the Bible contrasts life on earth to “fleetingly living in a strange, foreign land” that this is not our home or even destination on our journey; we’re just travelling through.
The truth about Canada and the Okanagan is that we have many people from all over the world. They have a visa to work or a permanent resident card. But many still have their citizenship in another country while living and working here.
Sometimes I think it would be good if we believers carried a permanent resident card for heaven. Maybe it would help us think another way about our time here, that we are on a mission on an assignment.
“All they think about is this life here on earth. But we are citizens of heaven, where the Lord Jesus Christ lives” (Philippians 3:19).
Genuine followers understand that there is far more to life than the few years we live on this swirling blue and white sphere. Our identity and homeland are rooted in heaven; when I understood this truth, something remarkable happened.
I stopped worrying about having it all on earth and began to live with a desire to give by serving others. Imagine if you were made an ambassador to another country, perhaps a country where your values, lifestyle and principles are very different. Maybe that country is antagonistic, or even an enemy of the country you are representing.
The Bible says, “We are Christ’s ambassadors.” (2 Cor 5:20).
As we journey into a new week, let us represent our eternal home with what scripture describes as the fruit of the Spirit, love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control...”
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.