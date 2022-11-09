The Penticton Tune-Agers choir and orchestra, led by director Nick Kelly, invite you to be “Together Again” at their 2022 winter concert.
The show goes Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Penticton United Church. Tickets cost $15 ($5 for kids 12 and under) and are available from individual Tune-Agers, the church office, Dragon’s Den on Front Street, and at the door.
“This is our first chance to share our music with the community since the COVID shutdown and we’re looking forward to being with our audience again,” said organizers in a press release.