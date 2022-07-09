Private cannabis retailers will now have the ability to deliver to customers directly through Canada Post and other common
carriers.
The BC government announced the change Friday, which goes into effect immediately. Previously, only the provincially run BC Cannabis Stores was able to ship cannabis through the mail.
Last July, the province changed the rules to allow recreational cannabis stores to offer delivery to customers.
"Expanding delivery-service options not only builds equality within the market, it also gives consumers one more reason to buy legal instead of illicit,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
"Since federal legalization of non-medical cannabis, we have continued to look for ways to support the cannabis industry in our province while providing safe and accessible options for British Columbians,"
Jaclynn Pehota, executive director of the Retail Cannabis Council of BC, said it’s a welcome move.
"This is a significant tool for our members. Government heard our request and responded. Knowing that the government supports and is creating parity within the legal cannabis industry will help retailers thrive and will continue to ensure British Columbians have a choice as consumers," she said.
Meanwhile, the province released the results of new testing on illicit cannabis
products that found every sample contained pesticides not allowed for use on cannabis in the regulated market.
It also found that THC levels were overstated in unlicensed cannabis vape carts.
“Vaporizer cartridges were also tested for the presence of vitamin E acetate, a substance connected with vaping-associated lung injury, and no evidence of this substance was found,” said the province.
“This study adds to a growing body of evidence showing that when you buy cannabis from the illicit market, you can't be sure what's in it.”