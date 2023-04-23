It’s been said that good wine is a story in a bottle. If so, much of that story is told by where the grapes were grown and the wine was made.
A bottle of wine produced on the Naramata Bench or on the slopes of Mount Boucherie says something to consumers about those beautiful places.
B.C.’s Vintners Quality Assurance program guarantees that wines carrying the VQA brand are made in B.C., from B.C. grapes. It says so on the label. In fact, pretty much everything you see on a VQA wine label is regulated by the VQA itself.
Quality, too, is driven by the VQA program, adopted in B.C. in 1990. Fully 95% of B.C. wine is produced and marketed under the program.
No serious wine-producing region or country operates without some form of quality standards – witness France’s AOC and Italy’s DOC programs.
So, it’s no small matter when B.C.’s wine industry starts talking about tinkering with VQA. But years of serious declines in B.C.’s grape harvest driven by climate change are now fermenting those conversations among Okanagan winemakers and grapegrowers.
“We’re looking at a number of possible changes to VQA regulations driven by climate change,” says Derek Kontkanen, winemaker at Arterra Wines, which owns iconic B.C. wine brands like See Ya Later Ranch, Culmina, Jackson Triggs and Iniskillin Okanagan, among others.
“For example, the grape list (under VQA) is fairly restrictive, and we may want to experiment with grapes not currently permitted in the program.”
Kontkanen is one of six members of an industry committee gathering input on potential climate-change-driven modifications to the VQA program. A 2022 report commissioned by Wine Growers B.C. recommends modifications to the VQA program to create flexibility when yields are low.
The report highlights three key blending areas to look at:
• geographic indications require that 95% of the grapes used to make the wine come from a specific geographic area;
• a specific vintage year may appear on a wine label if at least 85% of the grapes used to make the wine were harvested in that vintage year;
• varietal name, allowing a specific single-varietal name to appear on a wine label if at least 85% of the wine comes from the named grape variety.
The report says these blending requirements limit winemakers’ abilities to smooth fluctuations across regions, vintages and varieties. Amending them would provide security from climate-driven shocks to grape supply, the report says.
Changes to the VQA program would have to be presented to the industry and then approved in an industry plebiscite conducted by the B.C. Wine Authority, the independent regulatory body which enforces the VQA program under the provincial Wines of Marked Quality regulation.
Randy Bertsch, general manager of the Summerland-based wine authority, said B.C. is not alone in considering changes to blending rules – wine regions around the world are being forced to alter their winemaking regulations, including in Europe, and the industry has no interest in anything that compromises quality because ultimately wine drinkers call the shots.
“Everyone is having to adapt, and the sooner that we embark upon that process the better,” he said.
“The fact that 95% of the wine produced in B.C. is under the VQA program tells you that industry doesn’t want it to change for the negative. ”
B.C.’s minister of agriculture and food said last week that she would consider approving any industry recommendations that will support B.C. wines.