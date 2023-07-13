Your Future Home...
This is how the ads for the Cherryland subdivision began in 1947. A call to Mr. Parker at Okanagan Investments Ltd. and $600 you could buy your family a ¼ acre lot in the areas now covered by Windsor, Conklin and Douglas Avenues.
At age 19, Tom Ellis had arrived in Penticton from County Cork, Ireland.
By 1869, he had acquired 160 acres of land with boundaries that today would be Fairview Road to the east, Hastings Ave. to the south, Scott Ave. to the north and the river to the west. His ranch grew to more than 10,000 acres by the time it sold for $405,000 in 1905... but that’s another story.
In the 1930s, the Cherryland Development began construction but was interrupted by the Second World War. In 1945. veterans were the largest buyers for the properties around the Windsor Ave. Park and this is also the first architecturally- designed development in the city.
Look for other cool things about this neighbourhood including:
• the location of the original Penticton Golf course was across from Timmins Street — some say you can still find the seventh hole;
• beautiful Windsor Ave. Park created from $100 contributions by all the surrounding homes and volunteers that built sidewalks;
• the original CPR station on Hastings Ave. (1912-1989) where workshops, offices and a daycare now reside;
• flat roof houses built in the 1930s in the Art Moderne architectural style. The Parker/Bish house at 1205 Fairview Road is a mostly unaltered, wonderful example. Designed by Robert Lyon, an acclaimed B.C. architect originally from Scotland, Roberts also designed City Hall, the federal post office at Nanaimo and Main and the Leir House;
• the Anglican graveyard located on the east side of Fairview Ave. across from Conklin Ave. which dates back to 1892;
• the Shatford Creek which ran through the neighbourhood until the late 1940s. Sand is the predominant substrate making crawlspaces — not full basements common on Conklin Ave.
Cherryland is still one of Penticton’s most desirable neighbourhoods. Today clashes between a desire to retain its charm and high-density development are causing tension.
2010 saw the advent of laneway homes that dot the neighbourhood and add to density without significantly changing the feel, however some developers insist on boundary-to-boundary building and removal of mature trees. Makes one wonder what a future home in Cherryland might look like and makes me grateful to those who work to preserve the heritage buildings of the past.
Robin Robertson is a member of the Okanagan Historical Society, Penticton Branch and resident of Cherryland. This series, approved by Herald publisher Shannon Huggard, appears weekly.