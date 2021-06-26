Kelowna-based BrainTrust Canada’s annual symposium will be held virtually this year.
Keynote speaker at the Sept. 30 event will be Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of Concussion Legacy Foundation, who will discuss how he had to give up his professional wrestling career after suffering persistent symptoms after a concussion.
Other speakers at BRAINx include: Julia Norman with Pushor Mitchell Lawyers, who will discuss estate planning for people with disability; Dr. Simon Graham with the Sunnybrook Research Institute, who will talk about COVID and brain injury; and Stephanie Cowle of Parachute, a charity dedicated to injury prevention, who will discuss concussion prevention in sports.
Early-bird tickets are available until July 22 for $99 at braintrustcanada.com/BRAINx2021.