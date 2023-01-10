The start of a new calendar year is an appropriate time to reflect on the incredible impacts the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has been enabled to achieve thanks to our generous donors.
With the formal launch of our $10-million oncology campaign, we are grateful for the growing support and interest to double cancer care right here in our region.
This year, we will continue to work towards our fundraising goal.
Other highlights from 2022 includes the upgrade to the mammography machine, allowing mammography examinations to flow without wait times between tomography exposures. (The Penticton Regional Hospital is currently the only site in Interior Health that has the ability to perform tomographic exams and biopsies).
Another highlight is the Zeiss Ophthalmology microscope replacement at Summerland Health Centre. With a total cost of $300,000, the foundation was proud to be a funding partner with Interior Health.
Another highlight is the shock pulse urology machine, required for lithotripter for efficient renal/bladder stone disruption, needed to treat bladder and kidney stones.
And most recently, the foundation had the privilege of matching funds received from the Summerland Rotary Club via the Giants Head Grind — Christopher Walker Memorial Race. Together, we funded a $30,000 colonoscope. What a wonderful partnership between community fundraising, and our donors, who trust the foundation to put funds towards the greatest need.
Our annual report will be released summer 2023 as our fiscal year ends March 31. A full list of our impacts throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen will be included in the report.
As we enter 2023, the foundation is forever grateful to work in partnership with the kind and generous donors in our area who are willing to invest in our healthcare. On behalf of the team at the SOS Medical Foundation, thank you for your support, your friendship and your trust.
SOS Café – Serving Up Compassion
Did you know that the SOS Café is part of the SOS Medical Foundation? Did you know that profits from the Café go towards health care equipment and patient comforts? This is only possible because of the wonderful volunteer workforce at the SOS Café. For the next few columns, we will highlight one of our fabulous volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, please contact the foundation!
Meet Judith Ritcey, this month’s featured SOS Café Volunteer. Judith has been volunteering her time and talents for over six years. She worked for Interior Health from 1992 until 2012, with a career that spanned casual and permanent full-time employment. Currently, Judith is the executive director of the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival. She is also a wedding officiant for Weddings by All Seasons Born in Halifax, Judith graduated from the Halifax Infirmary as a medical records technician. In 1998, her husband was transferred to Penticton and it has been their home ever since.
When asked why she volunteers, Judith replied: “I always said that I was going to work for Starbucks when I retired and become a barista. I met Marybeth (SOS Café manager) one day while I was enjoying a lovely coffee. I happened to ask her how the ladies got to volunteer at the hospital café.” Before she knew it, Judith was sporting an SOS Café apron and has never looked back!
As for her favourite menu item, Judith confesses that it is the Powerbowls, which, despite being good for you, are delicious! Her second favourite are the savoury scones.
An interesting fact about Judith is she sings with two choirs: Musaic Vocal Ensemble and Naramata Community Choir. She is an ordained minister and loves to lead worship services on Sundays when invited. Thank you, Judith, for all your support at the SOS Café!
Sally Ginter is executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.