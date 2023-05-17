It can take many forms, from murals and sculptures, big and small, to installations and performances, both quiet and loud. Public art has the power to beautify and enhance public spaces, transforming previously neglected areas into vibrant and engaging community spaces.
But public art isn’t just about esthetics and pleasing the eye. It reflects the history, value and aspirations of a community. It carries the potential to connect people, encouraging stewardship of public spaces and contributing to a sense of pride. It cultivates conversations by providing an entry point for important topics, from political issues and social justice to the environment and, sometimes, it just serves as a reminder for us to take a moment to have some fun.
It’s also good for your health!
Research shows that creating and engaging with art more generally can offer a plethora of mental and physical health benefits. Studies consistently determined that art decreases stress and anxiety levels, reduces pain, promotes healing and it has an overall positive effect in the management and treatment of illness, acute conditions and neurological disorders.
Not only does it boost your health, it boosts the economy, too!
Public art can promote local artists and cultivate an environment in which the creative class thrives. By providing professional opportunities for artists, investing in public art can contribute to the growth and development of the local creative economy.
Public art also increases tourism and foot traffic for local businesses, all while creating memorable experiences that encourage return visitation and the attraction of new residents.
The Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit is just one example of how public art can weave into the fabric of our city’s vibrant, diverse and connected community.
Created in 2016, it is a year-long outdoor exhibit of original sculptures. The new 2023 exhibit will be freshly installed by May 19 along the Okanagan Lake waterfront, downtown and in the Front Street roundabout. Themes emerging from this year’s exhibit include the balance of strength and fragility and the interconnectedness of humans, nature and technology.
This installation will be both whimsical and thought-provoking and we’re looking forward to sharing it with our community and visitors.
Kelsey Johnson is manager of recreation, arts and culture for the City of Penticton.