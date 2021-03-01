In the “Chicken soup for the soul” book entitled, Find your happiness, Maureen C. Bruschi tells the story of a time when she was quite ill at work and wishing she was at her home in Long Island.
She was four months pregnant and was sure she had morning sickness, However the company nurse said, “You have a 48- hour virus. Go home and get some rest.”
Her home was in Long Island which was a 45-minute trip from the train station. So she took a taxi to Penn station. It was very busy there and she had to stop and rest against a wall to catch her breath.
As she wrote, “My legs felt like rubber, Before I knew it, my knees buckled and I sank to the floor. As people passed her, she could see their disgusting looks. She was sure they thought she was the victim of alcohol or drugs.
Then someone touched her arm. It was a bag lady and she said, “You don’t look so good.” Then she signaled to another homeless lady and they both lifted her up to her feet. They led her out of the lobby and eventually into a shadowy tunnel which is where they lived. Maureen wondered what danger lay ahead. But, the other bag lady, sensing her discomfort, said, “Don’t worry, you’re safe here, honey.”
She had a kind smile which revealed she had some missing and chipped teeth. While she wasn’t concerned about how she looked, she cared about how I was feeling.
The main bag lady went away for a few minutes and came back with three cups of tea. As Maureen said, “I wasn’t to much of a tea drinker, but it was the best cup of tea I had ever tasted. The bag lady said, “You look better. Where do you live?”
When I said Long Island, she replied, “We’ll get you back to trains, no problem. But first, you rest.” After a rest time, the two unbelievably caring women took me to my Tain and waved goodbye. I was feeling good.
I rested at home for two days and then went back to work. The subway was very busy so I stood back from the commuters. But I wasn’t alone for long. “How are you feeling?’ asked my bag lady friend. I said. “A little tired but much better. Thanks again for your help.”
“No problem. Today you’ll need a seat on the train. No standing for you,”
(Maureen explains, “Subway commuters traditionally jockey for the best spot on the platform, which is where the train doors open. Once the doors open, the subway riders push and shove their way into the train and grab a seat, even while exiting commuters try to leave the train.”)
As my homeless friend approached that special spot, the commuters backed away. (It’s an unwritten rule that commuters always keep their distance from bag ladies). Then she waved to me to join her. When the train arrived, I got a seat first, and my friend stepped back from the tracks and we waved goodbye.
She wrote, “I never saw her again. But for those special couple of days we shared some laughs, some smiles and some tea. And I realized how lucky I was to receive the gift of kindness from two extraordinary strangers. Sometimes good fortune comes to us when we need it the most and least expect it.”