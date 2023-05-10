There always seems to be a beautiful picture that comes to me when I see people walking their pups.
They are pictures of the memories I hold dear to my heart of the pups that have been a part of my life. Now it might be construed that I see the cute cuddly little critter walking, dragging and pounding its way along the road at the end of a leash, but that is really not the case with me.
I have so many pictures in my mind of the pups that have been with me, around my family or part of a training session that I seem to have a habit of recreating that picture with the pups that I pass by on my daily walks.
There was a wonderfully adept and obviously smart little pup that seemed to be about four-months old walking with their owner down the street. As I watched the pup prance along, and laughed at its awkward steps, I noticed the pup’s reaction to the leash, and its observation of their owners feet, but at the same time it had an acute awareness of their surroundings.
I thought of a kelpie that I had owned years ago. I had to get a bit nearer to the dog to take a look into the eyes and see the look the pup had. The kelpie seems to be one of the few breeds that actually has expression in their eyes, a special view into their heart and mind.
A beautiful picture emerged for me of my dog that of course, as all owners, was the most perfect dog on the earth. There were pictures of the time we would go to the water to enjoy a refreshing swim, or maybe go fishing together while she would guard the fish we had caught.
The memories are of compassion, partnership and a team that was irreplaceable and second to none. I saw the walks where we had been along rivers, in the mountains and my favourite place to explore, Disneyland on a beautiful spring day.
The following week I saw a beautiful lab pup walking with their owner. There was a curiosity and kindness with its walk, but also a carefree, never a care look at everything that went by either carried in the wind or tumbling along the ground.
Its nose only went up when there was obviously something to catch or jump at, other than that, the pup’s nose remained close to the ground just in case there was a special sniff. A Lab to me is a big dog that can rouse your imagination to take you hunting, visit a school full of kids with extreme gentleness, or go on a car ride all day just to keep you company.
They know no bounds but really don’t seem to care if the day ahead promises boredom and rest, because tomorrow might be an adventure that will be filled with fun and excitement. A picture was painted by myself of the quiet loyalty, exuberant partnership and patient anticipation of what the day might bring. Not a leader but a constant companion and best friend.
There are so many new owners right now that are proudly walking their small pups around town. Some pups almost need to be carried until their legs catch up with their desire.
I’ve seen some strong bouncy pups that have found an owner who gives them the run at life that they need. Some pups are with families who help fulfill the pups need to be constantly surrounded by a herd they can keep in order. I am sure all of their memories will be filled with their pups’ colourful achievement and hard work.
We all have friends and family, and the memories of them paint beautiful pictures of our lives. But for me, the most beautiful piece of art is the one that makes you smile when you see it and have daydreams of days gone by and days yet to come.
The picture dogs paint for me when I see those pups and think of their future, makes me smile to know for them and their owners there will be beautiful pieces of art to display forever.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer.