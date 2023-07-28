Editor’s note: This is the continuation of a series featuring articles and photos submitted periodically by local historians
Tourism has always been a driving force in Penticton. Since the arrival of the Kettle Valley Railway, how to get visitors to the area has been a perpetual focus.
The Incola Hotel, built in 1912, located across from the KVR Waterfront Station on Lakeshore Drive, provided quality accommodation for travellers. Also during this time, the first tourist cabins, Kelly’s Kabins, were built at 1028 Lakeshore Dr.
In the early 1920s, campsites became popular and the city joined in. The property on the west side of Power Street and Lakeshore Drive was chosen over a Skaha Lake location to become a city-owned tourist camp.
The city provided $1,500 for installation of lights, domestic water and other improvements. Businesses that would profit from the success of the enterprise were encouraged to help with the development. A Thursday afternoon work bee had 126 people show up.
The city ceased operating the tourist camp in 1930 once the number of commercial camps and cabins providing accommodations had taken hold, and by 1933 the property became Lakawanna Park.
Following the Second World War, with improved roads and more people travelling by car, the number of auto courts in the city increased. Supplemented by campgrounds where tenting was the norm, access to affordable family accommodations led to more visitors and earned Penticton a reputation as a vacation destination.
In 1956, there were six motels located west of Power Street on Lakeshore Drive, including Kelly’s Kabins. and the Crown Motel. The Bluebird Motel was located where 86 Lakeshore Dr. is today. More motels were built on Main Street from Carmi Avenue south to Skaha Lake Road along what was then the main highway through Penticton. A motel, still known as the Beachside, continues to operate on Parkview Street near Skaha Lake.
By the 1960s, family friendly tourism had become a lucrative industry. When entering Penticton from the south, it was easy to see that Skaha was the place to be. Power boats, water-skiers, and early jet skis abounded. With no restrictions in place at the time, cars were parked along the road on both sides, the beach across from the airport was packed with sunbathers and the lake was filled with swimmers.
Fun Spot, later Okanagan Amusements, with go-carts, bumper cars, roller skating and coin-operated games provided family entertainment. A second venue where Barefoot Beach Resort is now located had rides and mini-golf as well as other amusements.
Although many of the motels and camp sites are now gone, replaced by hotels, stratas and short-term rentals, Penticton will always have the distinction of hosting Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Phillip and daughter Princess Anne at the Pilgrim House Motel, now Ramada Inn, in May 1971.
Karen Collins is a member of Okanagan Historical Society, Penticton Branch