B.C.’s old-growth forests and protests at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island will be subject of a film showing in Kelowna on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
World Film Fest Kelowna will present Rematriation at 7 p.m. at the Okanagan College theatre, 1000 KLO Road in Kelowna.
Indigenous-led protests at Fairy Creek led to arrests and controversy about both protesters’ and police actions.
“Our committee wishes to send a bold and clear message from the Central Okanagan that a moratorium be placed on all old growth trees,” the society said in an email.
Snacks, popcorn, tea and coffee will be available for purchase. Showtime is 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
B.C. government deferrals protecting old growth trees expire just 14 days after the film showing, the organizers note.
Letters will be available to sign and send to the governmen.