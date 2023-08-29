West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said on Tuesday, ‘The mountains around our community are going to look different.
We haven’t seen them since the fire, and it might be pretty dramatic to start to see what we’ve lost out there.
The spirit of solidarity remains with people coming together in the face of adversity
After the week of wildfires that we have experienced, it is a statement that rings true for the scarred mountains around us, also for the people who have lost everything, and for those reeling from the dramatic moments that we’ve seen and experienced.
A story in the book of Exodus, chapter 17, tells of Moses on the mountain with Aron and Hur as a battle raged below between Israel and the Amalekites, a battle for their very existence as a people. Verse 11 says, “As long as Moses held up his hands, the Israelites were winning, but whenever he lowered his hands, the Amalekites were winning. When Moses’s hands grew tired, they took a stone and put it under him, and he sat on it.
Aaron and Hur held his hands up--one on one side, one on the other--so that his hands remained steady till sunset”. The story symbolizes the importance of holding one another up in battle.
We have all heard inspiring stories this week.
Our firefighters, working endlessly, strengthened by thank you cards from children, meals, cheers and words of gratitude from evacuees through their door cams – modern technology is stunning. We’ve watched our community come together as we opened our homes to strangers and businesses, camps, and coffee shops offered their best.
When things look different, it takes time to adjust. As our land, homes, and hearts begin the healing process, let us continue to lift one another up and look for glimmers around us.
Glimmers, the opposite of triggers, are small moments that offer joy or peace, which can help cue our nervous system to feel safe or calm.
Experts emphasize that this shift in mindset can significantly benefit our mental health. Embrace and share these glimmers.
I spoke with a Costco manager who has been on the job for a quarter of a century.
Reflecting on the experience during the 2003 fires, the manager remarked, “It was astounding to see the unity back then. Everyone stepped up, supporting one another.
Two decades later, that spirit of solidarity remains, with people coming together in the face of adversity.”
Let’s keep comforting one another as we walk around the Costco aisles and far beyond.
All praise to God, He comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort others.
We express our gratitude to the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers for their dedicated service to our community.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. This column appeared in the Aug. 26, 2023 print edition of The Herald and Kelowna Daily Courier.