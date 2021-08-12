After COVID-19 shuttered independent theatres for over a year, Penticton-based Tempest is re-launching with an original production called “What.A.Mess.”
Opening on Aug. 17 and running for five nights, the script is inspired by the ancient Greek classics which are remixed into a modern context. The play was written by Tempest members and is co-directed by Kate Twa, Denise Kenney and Edward Foy.
The multi-talented cast of professionals hail from Montreal (Miriam Cummings), Vancouver (Foy), and across the Okanagan (Kenney, Chantal Ethier and Lucas Penner).
“One of the best things about creating our own work is that we can respond to the real world in real time. That world, at least recently, seems increasingly chaotic and stressful—but the ancient Greeks were seeing the same thing thousands of years ago,” said Twa, Tempest’s artistic director.
“Bringing the two worlds together allows us to explore Greek mythology while at the same time affirming our shared humanity. It’s an amazing experience, and I look forward to sharing this work with Penticton audiences.”
Tempest has also been busily upgrading its building at 125 Eckhardt Ave E. and managing director Jennifer Vincent is enthusiastic about the changes happening on the prominent corner across from Pen-Hi.
“This is a building that is part of the downtown landscape with a long heritage in the community. Tempest is stepping into the limelight with a fresh new look that matches the quality of experience inside for our audiences and actors,” said Vincent.
Tempest Theatre & Film Society was founded in 2018 with a focus on delivering professional actor training and live performance using its black box theatre. The society runs workshops and other special events throughout the year, and also has a film production studio in its building.
Tickets for “What.A.Mess.” are $25 each or $20 for Tempest Patreon members. For more details or to order, visit www.tempest.ca.