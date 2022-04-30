Students from Skaha Lake Middle School created a gently-used clothing drive as part of Earth Week. Additionally, Grade 7 pupils Mikayla Squakin, left and Lily Joe set up shop at Starlit Yoga Studio selling clothes by donations with proceedsgoing to support a garden for yoga and meditation in downtown Penticton. “What began as a simple inquiry around the environmental impact of our clothing became a powerful project giving back to our community,” said teacher Corrie Goessman