On the week leading up to Earth Day a group of learners from Skaha Lake Middle school created a clothing drive. The gently used clothing was packaged and hiked 5.5 kilometers from Skaha Lake Middle School to the Starlit Yoga Studio.
On Saturday, April 23, 2022, Mikayla Squakin and Lily Joe volunteered to set up the clothing and sell it by donation. All the money raised is to support a garden for yoga and meditation in downtown Penticton. What began as a simple inquiry around the environmental impact of our clothing became a powerful project in giving back to our community.
Mikayla Squakin and Lily Joe want to send appreciation and gratitude to the Penticton Starlit Yoga Studio and yoga teacher Michela Carloni for supporting this Earth Day initiative.
Mikayla Sqaukin said, “The project was really cool because I got to help other people get clothing. I want to be a model and help people become brave and confident in what they wear and how they feel about themselves.”
Corrie Goessman, the teacher at Skaha Lake Middle School is forever proud of Lily and Mikayla for their demonstration of perseverance, organization, and goal setting to create a plan, follow through and give back to their community.