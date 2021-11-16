When preparing your yard for winter, keep in mind the upcoming unlimited yard waste collection weeks November 22 – 26 and December 6 – 10, 2021. After filling your City-issued yard waste cart, residents receiving curbside waste collection can put out unlimited paper bags or containers containing only yard waste on your regular day of collection.
During the unlimited yard waste collection period, please:
Place yard waste at your usual collection point by 7:00am on your regular garbage day.
Additional yard waste must be placed in kraft paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste”. Please do not use small buckets or containers.
Bundle branches using string or twine, and ensure the prunings are no more than three feet in length, three inches in diameter and 50 pounds in weight.
If your additional yard waste is not collected, please leave it at your collection point as a second truck may be required to pick it up.
Please leave a minimum of 3ft/1m of space between carts and additional yard waste.
Yard waste contained in plastic bags will not be accepted.
Consider signing up for automated garbage, recycling, and yard waste reminders by visiting www.penticton.ca/garbagereminder. For more information please consult the latest Curbside Garbage & Recycling Calendar available at City Hall, City Yards or at www.penticton.ca/yardwaste.