I have seen a few owners completely confused with their dog and the dog’s very independent actions.
Some dogs will just walk away from their owners and go explore anywhere on their own with no looking back or a moment’s thought to the absence of their owner. There is no pause or hesitation to their walk, or meandering as it appears to be, and no thought to what they are leaving or where their destination is.
There are things that dogs are doing that may be simply because of their likes or dislikes. We tend to forget that dogs experience fear just as we do, but their reaction to that fear may be very different from ours.
When they don’t know how to respond, and do not feel protected by their owners, they may have learned that walking away from the situation is the only solution and is a very viable option for dealing with things that frighten or upset them.
When my dog was young I would take her on hikes and walks, just her and myself. There were other animals, birds and situations to deal with, but no people or other dogs. When we came to a large creek or muddy crossing, she was directed to come to me and I would carry her across and then gently let her walk when things were safe.
When she came across obstacles and bridges that were maybe too small or too large, her reaction would be to come to my side and follow my steps, or wait to be lifted over or around so we could get back to the path.
Other animals and birds were, of course, approached by her as any curious pup would do. But I didn’t let her get hurt by these curiosities to teach her a lesson. I would deter her from approaching them and maybe get in between her and the other animal to teach her to trust me.
I never let her get hurt if it could be avoided. To let her get hurt on our outings wouldn’t teach her anything about us as a team, but would have taught her that I was as inept as she was. Our walks taught her to come to me for safety, not to run from the threat.
For me, the first time another dog barked at her and frightened her while we were at a park I was overjoyed when my dog ran straight for me to protect her. The response made me feel very confident with my new companion.
I didn’t have a dog that would antagonize a bear trying to fight it off or frighten it, but to stay by my side and follow my cue of how we handle a bear. When a person posed a threat, she would come to me and walk beside me. In her way she was expecting me to take care of the human threat, and she would back me up with cheers and confidence.
I don’t need to look up and wonder where my dog went, she is always with me unless I have told her to run, or play. She waits for my cue when a confusing situation arises, and what I say goes, because she knows I protect her, she does not protect me.
The only situation that I have failed is with skateboards. They come out of nowhere, and most of the time surprise me. A boarder can be walking, no threat, but then suddenly the board is thrown to the ground and you have a fast moving object right there in front of you.
Twice my dogs have been hit by skateboards, and one landed on the dogs back as they went up a wall to go over the dog and failed.
So I am still faced with the dilemma today. If a boarder comes at my dog, my dog does not see me as a protector and will panic, responding various ways to the threat. I have yet to have the dog walk away from me, but she is not pleased with my choice of where to go for a walk if boarders are around.
When the days get longer and the sun is out a bit more I look forward to our walks. Together we can handle almost anything. Training and trust go a long way. We enjoy our time and trust each other to do our best in any situation, rain or shine.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. This is a regular column in The Herald. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com