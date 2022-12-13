We don’t really think about being big or being small unless it has to do with fitting in a small car, or trying to reach the clutch on a big truck.
Maybe clothes shopping is a challenge because all of the clothes in the size you are looking for are limited to one or two choices. We constantly try to compensate to make things work.
Dogs don’t see life like that, but we perceive they do. So many times I hear the line that someone has a dog that hates all small dogs, or has a small dog that has an inherent fear of all large dogs. It has never crossed our minds that dogs do not see large or small.
They see, or should I say, smell a dog. We have diligently created or taught that fear and mistrust our dogs have for other dogs. Maybe we allowed large dogs to harass our dogs in a feeble attempt to socialize them, and that is what formed their basis of fear. Small dogs can sometimes be annoying because they get themselves into areas that a big dog can't follow.
We constantly force our dog into a situation they don’t know how to handle and falsely assume they will figure things out and not be afraid.
Their reaction is usually fear or aggression for a confusing situation they are incapable of reasoning out.
We create the fear in our dogs. Large people intimidate small people, so therefore we think that dogs can have this problem too. Size doesn’t matter to a dog, smell matters.
When I hear people say that their small dog is running out barking and trying to attack everything, their simple excuse is their pet has the typical, Small Dog Attitude. They don't have any typical small dog attitude, they are scared because the owner keeps letting them go out in front of them on a leash, all alone, and face the obstacles. They begin barking and have an aggressive attitude in hopes everything will stay away from them.
Dogs pick up the DNA strand from each other through sniffing and define themselves that way to each other. A large dog may be afraid of a small dog because a small dog was allowed to attack them as we forced our dog to stand and be accosted.
A small dog may be afraid of a large dog because a large dog frightened them and we just held them there and told them these things happen when big dogs are around. But to say that they dislike large or small because they look different is just not what dogs do. We help redefine their world and pass on our traits and personalities to our dog as right and wrong.
So if we have issues, our dogs will undoubtedly follow our lead.
A dog is not there to protect us from all of the things that frighten us. They are not there to fight off their fears while we stand back and watch. They are there to be a companion, to help us with our work, or to work at keeping the peace when we can't be there.
So be patient this coming year, help them feel confident and let them know you are there to keep them safe and they can just focus on being with you.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer.