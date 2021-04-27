When a young Eva Durance visited her maternal grandmother in Northern Ontario, the youngster marvelled at her grandmother’s ability to imitate and call birds from afar. She loved seeing and learning about the birds. She loved being in nature.
It was this time out in nature and family camping adventures into the undeveloped, wild areas of Ontario that shaped a passion and dedication for nature that has fueled Durance’s life, even today in her retirement.
“It was kind of by osmosis that I became interested in nature, wild animals and birds,” Durance says of her passion. “My father was interested in everything, very curious. When my dad had time away from his businesses, we would go on camping trips, which was quite unusual then, in the 1940s and 50s.”
A curiosity about the world and voracious reading habits picked up from her dad propelled Eva into English language and literature studies and the world of academia where she taught at Carleton University in one of the most prestigious journalism schools in Canada, as well as the University of Ottawa.
While teaching, Durance continued to explore and enjoy the wilderness, canoeing, backpacking, hiking and birding when she could escape the rigours of academia.
“I really enjoyed the academic life but in some ways, I’m kind of glad I got booted out of it,” Durance laughs. “The arts were no longer sexy in the 70s so I was on contract at that point and they had to downsize because they weren’t getting the students.
“I’ve done a lot of things I thought I never would have done if I had stayed in it.”
Durance found a haven for outdoor exploration in the Guelph area when she took a position with the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture there to edit a scientific magazine.
After a decade of turning scientific terminology into lay language, Eva joined friends on a backpacking exploration of the United States that took them into Washington State. The landscape and beauty of the West called to Durance.
After moving West and a short stay at the Coast, she headed inland to Penticton’s drier climes.
In her 31 years here, there hasn’t been a day that Durance hasn’t been out in nature, thinking of ways to support the environment or actively advancing projects to create more opportunities for people to enjoy nature in the region.
Durance got involved when she arrived and she’s been involved ever since. She worked on several contracts for agriculture and environment agencies, she and several friends developed the Penticton Farmers’ Market, she joined and volunteered with the South Okanagan Naturalists Club to support their work and she set about learning landscape design, eventually securing her diploma from a distinguished school in the United Kingdom.
Durance used that knowledge to further local understanding of the importance of xeriscape design, which uses native plants that need less water to thrive in the dry, hot Okanagan conditions. She developed a native-plant nursery and she wrote the definitive book on the subject: Cultivating the Wild: Gardening with Native Plants of British Columbia's Southern Interior and Eastern Washington.
She also saw hope.
“I arrived on April 1, 1990 and I’ve seen huge changes in the valley, not all of them good,” Durance says wistfully.
She stepped up to help make a difference. In the ensuing years, Durance saw a dedication among government and non-government representatives that was collaborative and inclusive. It was about working together to envision a future that values nature and wildlife and the wild spaces where we see beauty.
“Here in the valley, working in conservation, the people, the forestry and environment staff and ordinary citizens working together, there’s a collaborative atmosphere and just so much dedication.”
It was a cooperative approach, a little arm twisting, determination and calling in favours that helped Eva muster the forces to replace the hugely popular Vaseux Lake bird blind at the end of the delightful, winding boardwalk on the shores of Vaseux Lake.
As the volunteer caretaker of the Vaseux Lake Important Bird Area, Durance was determined to replace the existing bird blind that had become home to multi-generations of pack rats and more like a hunting blind than a nature-observation tower.
“I wanted a project,” Durance says modestly of the multi-year fund-raising and construction project to renew the facility. The new blind was professionally designed and is much more functional for the many bird and nature watchers who use the blind to see the myriad flying and waterfowl species move through the area.
This winter, the multi-jurisdictional partners who oversee the boardwalk completed a renewal of the path out to the blind, much to the delight of naturalists and visitors who were eager for the reopening.
Durance is also sharing her love of the outdoors with students who are exploring their own interest in nature. In the past weeks, she’s taken two groups of Summerland Secondary School environmental studies students to Sunoka Park to see the many spring birds arriving to nest.
She’s chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society, a member of the technical advisory committee for the Okanagan Conservation Fund and has spent countless hours as a member or leader of many local and provincial nature-based organizations and initiatives.
“I do what I enjoy,” Durance enthuses of her senior years and pursuits. Her next project is development and placement of two Barn Owl nesting boxes to help that specie’s population in the South Okanagan.
She’s been called a force of nature; nature gives force to Eva Durance.