The past few days featured Sony and Nintendo showing what the consoles have to offer gamers in the future.
Sony’s state of play started with a showing of a Tekken 6 combat trailer.
Rise of the Ronin looks to be an action-packed samurai-style game set in the 1800s in Japan. The trailer showed a varied combat style: ability to glide and traverse the environment. The game is set to release in 2024, so we have a long wait.
Stellar Blade looks to be a hyper-action game from the Korean studio Shift Up. The game should be out sometime next year.
Synduality is a third-person mech game from Namco Bandai and will come out next year.
Pacific Drive is a strange survival driving game from the first-person perspective. From the trailer, it looks to have a spooky and fast-paced element to it. This game also launches in 2023.
Like a Dragon: Ishin is the latest Yakuza spin that will hit the PS5 in February. If the game has the same bizarre humour and fast action play, this will be a hit also.
We were shown a special God of War Ragnarok PS5 controller to launch alongside the game in November of this year.
God of War Ragnarok showed off more gameplay making it a must-buy for PlayStation owners in the fall.
I’m trying not to look at the trailers to get the most out of the story when it launches.
PlayStation VR also showed off a few titles coming next year.
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy Edge is a VR game set in the Star Wars universe. From the trailer, we can expect classic characters to make a return with lots of action and shooting.
Demeo is a new tabletop RPG dungeon crawler in VR.
Nintendo also had a showcase of what the Switch has coming up.
Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild, was given a new trailer showing the bigger map and the verticality the sequel has to offer.
With the delay, the game is pushed back until March.
Octopath Traveler 2 was announced for February 24 for Switch, Steam, PS5 and PS4. With the introduction of a day and night cycle and eight playable characters, RPG lovers will have a ton of content.
Pikmin 4 was also revealed. We don’t know much other than it will come out in 2023. We also were told the camera would be closer to the Pikmin for a different view.
Fire Emblem Engage will also launch in 2023. Fire Emblem fans will be thrilled with a whole new storyline and classic characters returning.
Next week I’ll look at the new Saints Row and tell readers if it’s worth the high price tag.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions.
On XBox One and PSN: acehardy13