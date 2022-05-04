More than a metre of fill is needed to make a soggy piece of farmland suitable for grape-growing, members of West Kelowna’s agricultural advisory committee will hear next week.
Vines that were previously planted on a seven-acre property at 1489 Green Bay Rd. all died, say the owners of Kalala Agriculture Ltd.
“The grapes failed due to excess groundwater, according to the applicant,” reads part of a report by West Kelowna city staff to be considered by committee members.
“The application states the fill will increase the depth of the soil to the water table and avoid frost pockets, allowing for soils to be more viable for agriculture,” the report states.
Since the land is within the Agricultural Land Reserve, final approval for the fill request rests with the Agricultural Land Commission, but the city’s agricultural committee and the city council are able to give their recommendations.