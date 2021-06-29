The Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre reopened this past week and members couldn’t be happier.
“They really missed us,” said centre president Mignonne Wood of the long pandemic shutdown.
“Returning members are delighted we’re open again and they’re able to see their friends and get back to some of their favourite activities.”
The centre is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with select activities until health orders allow a wider re-opening, possibly next month.
On Sunday July 4, a big pancake breakfast will also help celebrate the reopening.
Even though activities are reduced, Wood says members are getting back to pool and snooker games, mat and chair yoga, tai chi, line dancing, table tennis and social chit chat over coffee, tea and daily fresh-baked muffins.
“Our kitchen is open and that means delicious warm muffins every morning, fresh coffee, our famous cinnamon buns on Wednesday and the always yummy Friday lunches.”
There is reduced seating for Friday lunch due to pandemic restrictions so reservations and pre-payment are required at: 250-493-2111 for reservations.
“People have really missed the social interaction and being together to chat and visit,” Mignonne added. “We love hearing the voices and laughter and seeing the centre come to life again.”
Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, orange juice and coffee are on the menu for big breakfast fun on July 4 for the bargain price of $6 each. The event is open to the community and offers two seatings: one at 10 a.m. and the other at 11:15 a.m. Reserve at: 250-493-2111.
Members and visitors to the centre are reminded that masks are required and social distancing rules remain in place.
“As health restrictions ease in the coming weeks and months, we’ll be able to add more activities, including card and board games and the crowd favourite bingo,” Mignonne said.
Membership in the centre is open to those 50 and older.
For more information about the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society, membership, programs and offerings, visit their website at www.pentictonseniors.org, email the centre psdics@hotmail.com or call the centre at 250-493-2111.