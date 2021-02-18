Another Okanagan restaurant will be in the spotlight on the Food Network.
Sunny’s a modern diner in Kelowna will be featured on the “Big Food Bucket List” show with host John Catucci.
Food Network Canada producers reached out to Sunny’s when they heard about the restaurant’s peanut butter and scrambled egg combo of Chicks on a Raft.
Both Chicks on a Raft and the popular Chicken Meets Waffle will be featured on the show.
Sunny’s a modern diner is one of four restaurants owned and operated by Chef Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao.
Normally, the restaurant would have a viewing party, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunny’s will instead be raising money fo the BC SPCA.
On Saturday and Sunday, anyone who orders either of the two dishes featured on the Big Food Bucket List episode, will have 50% of the sales donated to th SPCA.
The episode, “You’re Waffle Cute,” will air at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 and again at 8 p.m..
Earlier this month, Kelowna restaurants Salt & Brick and Jack’s Pizza and Liquor were featured on the show.