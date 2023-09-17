A Kelowna church will go to the cats, and dogs, and maybe even the parakeets on Oct. 1.
The annual ‘Blessing of the Animals’ will be held outside after the 10 a.m. service at the Cathedral Church of St. Michael and All Angels, 608 Sutherland Ave.
The service is held in the name of St. Francis of Assisi, regarded as the patron saint of animals.
Over the years, a variety of animals including hamsters, birds, and even snakes have been brought by their owners for a blessing. A similar service will be held the same day at St. George’s Anglican Church in downtown Westbank, also at 10 a.m.
“All are welcome; you don’t have to be a member of the church for your animal to receive a blessing,” said Rev. Jacqueline Eaton, adding with a laugh: “We just ask that your pets are pretty manageable.”
Over the years, Eaton says, blessed animals have included geckos, rats, and hamsters in cages. Despite the menagerie-like atmosphere, the proceedings are of a beatific calm as befits a church.