We can expect higher temperatures as a high-pressure ridge is moving into B.C. and may result in heat warnings this weekend or early next week.
Hot and dry weather for many parts of British Columbia is the prediction by Environment and Climate Change Canada for this weekend.
While the current forecast suggests a dip in daytime high temperatures late this week, there is potential for the high-pressure ridge to ramp up this weekend and into next week, which may lead to higher temperatures, Environment Canada predicts.
A higher risk of heat-related illness is associated with increasing temperatures and it is critical people have a heat plan to keep safe.
A heat plan should identify cool zones inside and outside of homes such as community centres and libraries, ways to cool down such as taking cool baths or showers and drinking plenty of water and identify vulnerable family members and neighbours who are susceptible to heat and should be checked on.
Although heat is expected, bodies of water remain cool for this time of year and may pose a risk of hypothermia to people exposed to cold water for a prolonged period. People should also be cautious when near high or fast rivers and lakes.
In June, the Province of B.C. announced the B.C. Heat Alert and Response System to establish temperature ranges and actions taken by government and communities under heat warnings and extreme heat emergencies.
• Heat illnesses include heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat fainting, heat edema (swelling of hands, feet and ankles), heat rash and heat cramps (muscle cramps).
• People should watch for symptoms such as dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, confusion, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine.
• If someone experiences any of these symptoms during extreme heat, they should immediately move to a cool place, start cooling down and drink liquids.
• If symptoms are not mild, last longer than one hour, change, worsen or cause concern, immediately contact a health-care provider.