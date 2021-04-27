For Earth Day 2021, students at Naramata Elementary School honoured local urban farmer James Young, who leads and guides the kids in setting up, maintaining and harvesting from their school gardens.
featured
Naramata students honour urban farmer
- Special to The Herald
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Stubborn, cranky people may test your patience
- 7 townhouses planned on site opposite library
- Costco opting for a 24 pack
- City denies leaky watermain caused landslide – but won’t say what did
- Penticton man dies swimming at beach
- Interior Health declares outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos
- Case counts dropping in Penticton and all across the valley
- Speed, drugs, sunset cited as factors in fatal boat crash
- Businesses struggling to stay on top of relief programs
- Long-time Penticton resident elected to council in Castlegar
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 8
Latest News
- India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
- Guerrero hits 3 HRs, slam off Scherzer, Jays beat Nats
- Canada opens under-18 championship with 12-1 win over Sweden
- Scoreboard for Tuesday April 27, 2021
- Mexico's Cruz Azul defeats Toronto FC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions League play
- Facing $11B tax bill, Samsung heirs donate mass art trove