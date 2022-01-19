The Penticton Community Centre Fitness Room will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 a.m. with increased safety protocols and capacity limits in place.
Patrons are reminded of the following expectations:
Anyone over the age of 12 must show proof of full vaccination to attend the fitness room. Adults 19 years and older must also show valid government issued photo ID.
Masks are required to be worn at all times, except when actively exercising. Masks are strongly encouraged to be worn even when exercising.
Maintain a physical distance of 7 square meters at all times.
Clean machines and equipment before and after use.
Self-monitor for symptoms and stay home when you are sick.
Fitness classes and adult recreation programs will also resume on Thursday, January 20.
To view and register for available programs, please visit our online booking system.