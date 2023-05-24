Stricter identification requirements are coming to B.C. casinos this summer to support gambler health programs
So if you’re planning to play the slots, bring your ID.
The B.C. Lottery Corporation is tightening up identification requirements at casinos throughout the province. The move is designed to support people who gamble too much and have enrolled in BCLC’s Game Break self-exclusion program. The new rules mean that everyone has to present government-issued photo ID to get into casinos.
The date for the new rule to take effect will be announced soon, the BCLC said in a statement.
Game Break is the voluntary and confidential program that gives people who gamble too much a chance to take a break from the casino for a chosen period of time.
People can decide to self-exclude from B.C. gambling facilities and from PlayNow.com, B.C.’s only legal gambling website.
“While it remains the responsibility of enrolled individuals to honour their personal commitment, enhanced identification requirements at B.C. casinos will help them take a break from gambling by preventing attempted entry to gambling facilities,” the BCLC said.
Under the new rules, security staff will scan ID, which is then automatically checked against the database of people who are restricted from entering gambling facilities, including people enrolled in Game Break.
Despite the tighter ID requirements that are coming, BCLC claims players will receive the same “welcoming experience” that they are used to when they come to a B.C. casino. Even before this new rule, the BCLC could ask any player to produce ID to verify age and/or identity. Prize winners were also asked to show their ID.
The system will not store any personal information, the BCLC said.
The new ID requirements are intended to help the BCLC get to its goal “to have the healthiest players in the world through evidence-based player-health programs focused on positive outcomes.”
Third-party reviews of BCLC’s Game Break program show that participants believe identification checks at gambling facilities help them by preventing them from entering. People who have gambling issues have access to free prevention, treatment and support services through gamblingsupportbc.ca.
BCLC brought in $1.3-billion in net income in 2022, while its total revenue topped $2.6-billion.