As part of our quest to find out if we are alone in the universe, our search is strongly focused on Earth-like planets: worlds like ours.
So far, our idea of Earth-like is a planet about the same size as Earth, at the right distance from its sun for liquid water to exist on its surface, preferably with water vapour in its atmosphere as well.
The question is whether this is really Earth-like enough. Our world is unique in the solar system and perhaps beyond because it has a particularly large moon.
Our moon’s diameter is 3,475 kilometres, compared with the Earth’s 12,756 km. No other known planet has a moon orbiting it that is almost 30% of that planet’s diameter. That is why the Earth-moon system is often referred to as a double planet. This unique situation makes Earth a far better place for life than it would be if there were no moon.
We believe that when our planet was forming, some four billion years ago, it was hit by another object, something around the size of Mars. Luckily it was a grazing impact; a head-on impact would have destroyed both worlds. A lot of material was blasted off into space and eventually condensed to form the moon; the rest collapsed back to form the Earth. The heavy, nickel-iron cores of the two bodies combined inside the newly born Earth. Little core material ended up in the middle of the Moon.
Big cores cool slowly, so the Earth still has a molten core region, the heat of which drives the circulation of magma and the movement and rearrangement of crustal plates on our world’s surface.
This means our landscape is constantly being recycled, with new materials being ejected onto the Earth’s surface, renewing land and soils. The circulation in the Earth’s metallic core region drives huge electrical currents, which in turn produce our planet’s magnetic field.
This magnetic field fends off the solar wind. Without that protection, the blast of high-speed plasma from the sun would slowly but surely strip away our atmosphere.
Until our planet’s core cools and solidifies, we will have this protection. Mars’ core solidified long ago, the magnetic field disappeared, and by now the solar wind has removed almost its entire atmosphere. The moon has no magnetic field and no atmosphere. Without our magnetic field, our planet could be airless and lifeless.
The moon drives the tides in our oceans. Twice a day our beaches are washed and new food brought in for the little creatures living on the shores. The oceans are circulated and refreshed.
Our world spins on its axis once a day as it orbits the sun. The axis of rotation is inclined to the vertical by about 23 degrees, which causes our seasons.
There is an additional 26,000-year wobble but not large enough to be an environmental problem. Part of the credit for this stability must go to the moon. The pull of the moon on the not-quite-round Earth, together with tidal actions stabilize the rotational axis of the Earth.
In short, our moon has played, and continues to play an important role in keeping our world inhabitable. As we search for potentially life-bearing planets around the universe, it is unlikely many of them will have large moons to protect and stabilize them.
If a large moon is an essential factor in keeping a planet inhabitable long enough for intelligent life to develop, our universe could be a lonelier place than we might have thought.
There is a story circulating that long ago a very important person was asked the question “Which is more important, the sun or the moon?” He thought for a while and then said: “The moon is more important. It gives a bit of useful light at night, whereas the sun only shines in the daytime, when it is light anyway.”
Obviously he was not an astronomer. However, he was right in pointing out that the moon is a lot more important than we might have thought.
—————
Venus is conspicuous in the southeast before dawn, with Mars and Mercury low in the glow. The moon will be full on Wednesday.
Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory near Penticton.